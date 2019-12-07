Siouxland Forecast: December 07, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland! We have had quite the pleasant week with above average highs and lots of sunshine. Tomorrow we will continue to see those mild temperatures, but as we head into Monday, we could see a dusting of snow overnight tomorrow into Monday, with winter-like temperatures returning to Siouxland next week. Temperatures right now are again above average, being reported in the mid to upper 40s for most of the area. It is a bit windy today though with winds coming from the South between 15 and 20 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a few clouds in the area this morning, but have been mostly sunny throughout the afternoon hours. Here’s a look at your snow chance graph. As you can see snow won’t be moving into the area until overnight Sunday into the early morning hours on Monday. Then it’ll start to clear out of the area no later than noon on Monday, leaving us with dry conditions for the rest of the work week. Tonight is going to be on the cooler side with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 27 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into siouxlandproud.com tonight at 5:55 and 6:20 p.m. for a live news and weather update, and KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see how much snow we could see overnight Sunday into Monday.