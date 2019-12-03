Siouxland Forecast: December 03, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- The Sioux City East High School choir department is once again taking people back to the Renaissance Era.

They are hosting their annual Madrigal shows. The big event will be held on Saturday, December 7. There is an early show starting at 4 p.m. and an evening performance with music and dinner starting at 7 p.m. Those shows will be held at Morningside Lutheran Church.