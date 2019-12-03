It’s been a really nice day with temperatures in the 40s with plenty of sunshine. It looks like the nice weather will be sticking around with mostly clear skies tonight and a low of 28. We’ll warm back into the lower 40s tomorrow with more sunshine. Thursday and Friday looks cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s with a few clouds. Saturday and Sunday look nice back in the 40s with sunny skies. Next week looks much colder though, but it still looks like the dry pattern will continue.
Siouxland Forecast: December 03, 2019
