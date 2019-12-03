Siouxland Forecast: December 02, 2019

It’s been a nice Monday with above freezing temperatures and sunny skies to help melt the snow we have left on the ground. We’ll continue to see a dry pattern with sunny skies the rest of the week until Friday. On Friday we’ll have some clouds as well as temperatures cooler in the 30s. The weekend looks like it will be on the nice side with temperatures above average with dry conditions continuing.

This week will be a nice change of pace weather-wise compared to the snowy cold weather we had last week.