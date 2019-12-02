SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- The rainy and snowy weather is behind us, and we will have a nice week to look forward to. Monday is looking mostly sunny and 41 with light winds. We’ll have dry conditions all next week with highs in the lower 40s for most of the week. Friday looks to be the coolest day with a high in the mid to upper 30s. It’ll be nice to see above average temperatures for the first week of December with mostly sunny skies.
Siouxland Forecast: December 01, 2019
