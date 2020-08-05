Siouxland Forecast: August 5th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy hump day Siouxland!

We are looking at some afternoon sunshine today, more showers and thunderstorms possible overnight tonight, and a hot and humid weekend coming our way.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 60s across Siouxland with light winds from the south, southeast between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few light scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the Siouxland area overnight.

The out the door forecast for today shows that temperatures will gradually rise to a high of 84 by this afternoon with some afternoon sunshine mixed in.

Then tonight, we will fall to a low of 64 by tomorrow morning with some overnight showers and thunderstorms returning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how hot this coming weekend may get.

