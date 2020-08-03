Siouxland Forecast: August 3rd, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning Siouxland! I hope you all got to enjoy the wonderful weekend we had.

We are looking at a slim rain chance this week with temperatures gradually waring up to the mid-90s by this coming weekend.

Temperatures this morning are pretty far from the mid-90s as they are ranging in the 50s across the area.

We are also seeing very light winds from the north up to 10 mph, with several portions of Siouxland experiencing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a fairly clear night through this morning.

The out the door forecast shows that temperatures will gradually rise into the upper 70s with a high of 77 by this afternoon.

The tonight we will continue to stay on the clear and cool side as we fall to a low of 52 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see that slim rain chance this week.