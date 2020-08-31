Siouxland Forecast: August 31st, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

We could see light showers and thunderstorms linger through the early morning hours before we see some gradual clearing today, leading to a dry but mild week ahead with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side already in the mid to upper 60s across the Siouxland area.

Winds this morning are a bit breezy due to a cold front moving through earlier this morning, with winds coming from the northwest for most of the area between 15 and 25 mph, with some areas still seeing winds from the southwest between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that the cold front started moving through the Siouxland area between 2 and 3 this morning bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be on the mild side as temperatures rise to a high of 77 by this afternoon with morning showers and thunderstorms and afternoon sunshine.

Then tonight we will be partly cloudy but mild and cool as we fall to a low of 56 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see that sunshine return to the area later today.