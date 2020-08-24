Siouxland Forecast: August 24th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland. I hope you all were able to enjoy your weekend despite the hot and humid conditions we had.



We are still looking at highs in the mid to upper 90s this week with gradual cooling throughout the week and a few weekend rain chances coming our way.



Temperatures this morning are on the warm and sticky side in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Winds this morning are on the calmer side for now coming from the south, southeast between 5 and 10 mph. We will see these winds increase throughout the day.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been on the clear side overnight, but in the last few hours we have seen some clouds move into western Siouxland.



Despite those clouds moving into the area, we will be mostly sunny today. And as we take a look at the out the door forecast for today, you can see that it’s also going to be hot and humid again with a high of 98 by this afternoon.



Then tonight we will continue to stay on the clear and warm side as we fall to a low of 70 by tomorrow morning.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when cooler temperatures and rain will return to the area.