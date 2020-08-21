Siouxland Forecast: August 21, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! We made it through the week and now the weekend is ours!



We are looking at a hot, sunny, and humid weekend with highs in the 90s and drought conditions continuing through the weekend and into next week.



Temperatures this morning are on the warmer side in the upper 60s and low 70s with light winds from the south, southeast between 5 and 10 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that there was a thin line of light showers in eastern Siouxland through the overnight hours.



Your out the door forecasts for today shows that it’s going to be sunny and breezy with temperatures rising to a high of 91 by this afternoon.



Then tonight we will continue to stay mostly clear despite the chance for a pop-up isolated thunderstorm or two with a low of 68 by tomorrow morning.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how hot this weekend and next week could be.