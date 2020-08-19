Siouxland Forecast: August 19th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy hump day Siouxland!



We are officially halfway through this week and it looks like Siouxland will see gradual warming throughout the rest of this week into next week as highs rise into the low to mid 90s with minimal rain chances mixed in.



Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 50s for most of the area. Winds are light this morning as well coming from the southeast between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions.



Satellite and radar imagery show that we have had a fairly quiet night in Siouxland with little to no clouds.



Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be sunny, warm, and pleasant as we rise to a high of 88 by this afternoon.



Then tonight, we will stay mostly clear and mild as we fall to a low of 61 by tomorrow morning.



