Siouxland Forecast: August 17th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

We are looking at temperatures gradually warming this week with 90s returning by this coming weekend and little to no rain chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the upper 50s and low 60s with light winds from the northwest between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that eastern Siouxland had some late night isolated thunderstorms in the area, but have been clearing out since between 12 and 1 this morning.

Your out the door forecast for today shows that temperatures will rise to a pleasant high of 84 by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine mixed in.

The tonight, we will continue to stay mostly clear and cool as we fall to a low of 58 by tomorrow morning.

