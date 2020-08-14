Siouxland Forecast: August 14th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! We have made it to the start of the weekend, we just have to get through today!

However, we are looking at the chance for some strong to severe storms this afternoon associated with a cold front, which will bring cooler weather to the area next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures this morning are in the 70s across the Siouxland area. It’s also a little humid out there as well which means it feels sticky once again this morning.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a fairly clear and quiet night into this morning.



Your out the door forecast for today shows that temperatures will rise to a high of 91 by this afternoon prior to the cold front moving through with strong to severe storms possible.



Then tonight we will become mostly clear after the front passes through with a low of 56 by tomorrow morning.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when that cold front is projected to move through the Siouxland area.