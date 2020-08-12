Siouxland Forecast: August 12th, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy hump day Siouxland!

We are looking at some overnight showers and thunderstorms returning tonight, a warm and humid weather pattern for this weekend before cooling down next week.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s across Siouxland with a bit of a breeze from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph. It is also a bit humid out there this morning so it’s already feeling sticky as well.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few showers and thunderstorms in western Siouxland, but they have dissipated before reaching the I-29 corridor.

Your out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be warm, humid, and cloudy today  with a high of 90 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we have a chance to see some overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as we fall to a low of 72 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see those overnight showers and thunderstorms return to Siouxland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories