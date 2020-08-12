Siouxland Forecast: August 12th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy hump day Siouxland!

We are looking at some overnight showers and thunderstorms returning tonight, a warm and humid weather pattern for this weekend before cooling down next week.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s across Siouxland with a bit of a breeze from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph. It is also a bit humid out there this morning so it’s already feeling sticky as well.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few showers and thunderstorms in western Siouxland, but they have dissipated before reaching the I-29 corridor.

Your out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be warm, humid, and cloudy today with a high of 90 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we have a chance to see some overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as we fall to a low of 72 by tomorrow morning.

