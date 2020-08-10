Siouxland Forecast: August 10th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

We are looking at some morning thunderstorms today, which I am keeping an eye on as some could go strong to severe in Siouxland. We will also see gradual warming throughout this week with very slim rain chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are on the warmer side in the 70s for most of the area. It is also really humid out there this morning as well.

Winds are ranging between 5 and 15 mph across the area, mainly from the northwest.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have already seen a few isolated thunderstorms in western Nebraska through the overnight hours.

Your out the door forecast for today shows that we are looking at morning thunderstorms as temperatures rise to a high of 80 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will be mostly clear and mild as we fall to a low of 57 by tomorrow morning.

