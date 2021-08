Hazy conditions still present in the area, but will lessen through the day thanks to shift to southern airflow. A cooler morning with clear skies letting temperatures drop to the mid 50’s, with clear and sunny conditions to continue through the day as well. This will allow temperatures to rise to the low 80’s across the area.

A few more days in the 80’s with our first rain chance to try and get some much needed moisture appears in the next few days.