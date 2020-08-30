Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 30, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

Temperatures outside are hovering between the mid 70s and low 80s for the region.

Our bigger concern is the winds. Those winds are ranging from 10 mph to over 20 mph. Gusts are also being reported at speeds of over 25 mph in many places.

A few clouds have been present throughout the day. So far, rain has stayed north of I-90.

There’s a possibility we’ll see storms tonight due to a passing cold front.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 50s with winds shifting from south to north at speeds between 10-15 mph.

Expect a cooler day tomorrow with a high of 77° and calmer winds of 5 to 10 mph from the NNW.

