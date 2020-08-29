Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 29, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

A cooler day out there with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are much calmer than yesterday, blowing at under 10 mph around the area.

Some clouds are present in the southern half of Siouxland, but have since cleared out.

Tonight, expect another quiet and cool evening.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with windy conditions returning. Southerly winds will range from 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

