Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 23, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

Another hot day out there with temperatures above 90° for the region.

Humidity values lower than we had yesterday, but that’s not going to stop the heat index values from reaching over 100° in some areas mainly to the south. From Sioux City and further north we tend to sit in the range of mid to upper 90’s for what it actually feels like outside.

East winds flowing throughout the region below 10 mph. and the radar shows mostly clear skies for the afternoon.

Tonight expect an overnight low in the upper 60’s with east winds close to 5 mph. and tomorrow another hot day in store with a high of 96° in Sioux City, with SE winds between 5-10 mph.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10:00 p.m. for your full extended forecast!