Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 22, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

Looks like a warm day out there with temperatures in the mid 80’s and reaching above 90 in many places.

Humidity values have gone up since yesterday. “Feels like” temperatures are above 90° across the board with some places reaching above 100°.

Winds being a little more varied throughout the region ranging from 5-15 mph. We saw some isolated storms just south west of Sioux city, but overall mostly clear and dry conditions.

Tonight expect the low to be in the upper 60’s with east winds close to 5 mph. Tomorrow a high in the mid 90’s, with ENE winds close to 5 mph

Tune into KCAU 9 News At 10:00 p.m. for your full extended forecast!