Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 16, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Slightly warmer day in the area with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Norfolk is much cooler with temperatures in the mid 70s after the passage of a storm cooled the area.

Winds are flowing from the southwest ranging from 5-15 mph. The northwestern quadrant of the area around Yankton and Sioux Falls is seeing north and northwest winds.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Wayne, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, and Cuming counties in Nebraska. The watch is in effect until 9:00 p.m. tonight.

As we look at the radar, we can see those storms may develop to the southwest. There could be 60 mph winds along with hail ranging from one to two inches in diameter.

Tonight, expect calm and quiet weather in Sioux City. Overnight lows will be about 60° with NW winds around five mph.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful start to the week with a sunny Monday offering highs in the mid 80s and NNW winds ranging from 5-10 mph.

