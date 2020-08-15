Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 15, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

We are seeing a cooler Saturday after a cold front passed through bringing us some nice relief from the heat. Temperatures around the area are between the low and mid 80s for the day.

Winds are also under 10 mph and flowing in an almost clockwise fashion because of a high pressure area sitting above us. Radar has remained clear for the last few hours, however we will continue to see clouds increase as the night goes on. We will have partly cloudy skies this evening with a low of 60° and winds from the SSE at around five mph.

Expect tomorrow to be a little warmer with a high of 87° here in Sioux City and SSE winds ranging from 5-10 mph.

