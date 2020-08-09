Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 09, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

We’re seeing temperatures hovering in the upper 80s and just reaching into the 90s in some areas.

Heat index values are remaining high, but not as high as forecasted. Most places are showing “feel like” temperatures in the mid and upper 90s, a welcome sight from the initially expected 100s.

Morning clouds burned out and left us with plenty of sunshine which will remain until evening.

Tonight there is a chance of some scattered thunderstorms with an overnight low in the mid 60s, with winds shifting to the north.

We will have a much cooler start to the week with a high in the upper 70s and NNE winds ranging from 5-10 mph.

