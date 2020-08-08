Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 08, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

We didn’t get as hot as we’d been initially expecting, which is a welcome relief for many, with temperatures in the low and upper 80’s. High humidity is still factor and we can see “feels like temperatures” are in the 90, some areas are reaching into the triple digits further south than Sioux City.

The winds are flowing from the southeast ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Not nearly as sunny of a day as we’d hoped for with clouds remaining in the area and with storm chances later, clouds will remain overnight.

The overnight low will be 73° with southeast winds, scattered thunderstorms possible overnight.

Tomorrow we’ll start of the day cloudy before clearing out and getting sunshine in the afternoon. Expect a warmer day with the high in the low 90’s, high humidity still lingering to raise heat index values. Winds from the south east ranging from 5-10 mph.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for your full extended forecast!