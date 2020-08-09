Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 08, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

We didn’t get as hot as we’d been initially expecting. This is a welcome relief for many, with temperatures in the low and upper 80s. High humidity is still factor and we can see “feels like temperatures” in the 90s. Some areas south of Sioux City are reaching into the triple digits.

Winds are coming from the southeast ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Today wasn’t nearly as sunny of a day as we’d hoped for with clouds remaining in the area. With storm chances later, clouds will remain overnight.

The overnight low will be 73° with southeast winds and scattered thunderstorms possible overnight.

Tomorrow we’ll start off the day cloudy before things clear out. Sunshine will arrive in the afternoon. Expect a warmer day with a high in the low 90s. High humidity will linger and raise heat index values. Winds will be from the southeast ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

