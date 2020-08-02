Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 02, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

With temperatures barely reaching 80° in some areas, it’s a nice break from the last 2 weekends with heat advisories in place. Mid 70° temperatures are very prevalent for siouxland.

Some slightly breezy conditions are in place with 15 mph sustained winds being observed, some areas experiencing wind gust up to 25 mph, but will become calmer as the evening progresses.

No rain can be observed on the radar with just some clouds moving through for the day.

Expect the overnight low in the mid 50’s here in Sioux City with winds shifting to be from the northeast around 5 mph. Tomorrows winds will be similar with a forecast high in the upper 70’s and mostly sunny.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for your full extended forecast!