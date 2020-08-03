Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 02, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

With temperatures barely reaching 80° in some areas, it’s a nice break from the last two weekends with heat advisories in place. Temperatures in the mid 70°s are very prevalent in Siouxland.

Some slightly breezy conditions are in place with 15 mph sustained winds being observed. Some areas are experiencing wind gusts up to 25 mph, but those will calm as the evening progresses.

No rain is currently observed on the radar, just some clouds moving through for the day.

Expect an overnight low in the mid 50’s here in Sioux City with winds shifting from the northeast at around five mph. Tomorrow’s winds will be similar with a forecast high in the upper 70’s and mostly sunny.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10:00 p.m. for your full extended forecast!