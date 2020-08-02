Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 01, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

Temperatures for most of the area are ranging from the mid 70’s to the low 80’s. Here in Sioux City we’re seeing 82° with not many places seeing warmer temperatures.

Slightly breezy conditions are present with sustained north winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph in place.

As we look at the radar over the last few hours, some scattered showers have been making their way through the region from the northwest, but they’ve been slowly losing their steam and most of Siouxland is going to remain dry.

Tonight expect calm and clear weather with an overnight low in the mid 50’s. Plenty of sunshine for tomorrow with a few stray clouds. Cooler and drier weather with a high in the upper 70’s.

