Siouxland Forecast: April 9, 2021

Tonight we’ll have a few stray showers pass through Siouxland with the best chances lining up in northeast Nebraska. The low temperature will fall to 40°.

The weekend is in really good shape! Saturday is going to be mostly sunny and seasonal with an afternoon high of 62°. Sunday will be a notch warmer with more sunshine as we work up to 66°.

A cold front snaps through Sunday night going into Monday and will bring along cooler temperatures & a blustery wind. The high on Monday is expected to reach 55°. Highs will stick in the 50s for most of the coming week with a drier pattern taking hold. It’ll become slightly warmer approaching next weekend with rain chances developing next Thursday night and lasting over into Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend!