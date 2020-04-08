Closings
Siouxland Forecast: April 8th, 2020

Today will be 60 and partly cloudy. North wind at 15-25 gusting to 40. 20% chance of scattered showers. Tonight will be 32 and mostly clear. NW wind at 5-10. Tomorrow will be sunny and 50. NW wind at 15-25 gusting to 30. Friday will be 56 and mostly cloudy. 30% chance of overnight showers. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and 55. 40% chance of showers. Sunday will be 48 and mostly cloudy. 50% chance of wintry mix. Monday will be 47 and partly cloudy. Tuesday will be 49 and partly cloudy.

