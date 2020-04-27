Siouxland Forecast: April 27th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Today it will be sunny with a high of 79. The winds will be out of the Southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows a low of 57. The wind will be out of the Southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and that wind will be bringing in several scattered showers. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a high of 68. We have 50% chance of scattered showers with winds coming out of the Northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts reaching 40 miles per hour.