Siouxland Forecast: April 26, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

It’s been a great start to our week today with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. We are looking at the pleasant weather continuing through tomorrow, with rain on the way for Tuesday, but springtime highs in the 60s and 70s this week.

Temperatures are currently in the 60s and 70s across the area.

Winds are fairly light from the south between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been on the sunny side throughout the morning and start of this afternoon.

Then tonight we are looking at partly cloudy skies overnight with light winds as we fall to a low of 50 by tomorrow morning.

