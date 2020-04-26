Siouxland Forecast: April 25, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland!

It’s been a comfortable day today with some sunshine despite the pop up showers and thunderstorms we have seen in parts of the area.

We are looking at more sunshine tomorrow, with some Monday night rain and a pleasant week with springtime highs in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures are comfortable this afternoon as they are currently in the 50s and 60s.

Winds are ranging from calm conditions up to around 15 mph coming form the north, northwest.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a line of showers move through the area around 12 pm followed by light scattered showers and pop up storms across Siouxland.

Then tonight, we will cool off a bit as we fall to a low of 39 by tomorrow morning with partly cloudy skies and calm winds overnight.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see when we will see rain Monday night.