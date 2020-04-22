Siouxland Forecast: April 22, 2020

Good morning Siouxland!

If you’ve enjoyed the warm weather the past few days you are going to love today! We are looking at a summer-like day today with rain moving in tomorrow night and a mild weekend ahead.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the 50s and 60s across the area.

Winds are a bit breezy from the SW this morning between 10 and 20 mph.

Satellite and radar shows that we have had a few clouds in the area overnight with some very light rain in parts of northeast Siouxland and a light shower over Sioux City.

We will see sunshine throughout the day ahead. The out the door forecast shows that we will see temperatures gradually rise into the low 80s by this afternoon with a light breeze. We are looking at a high of 81 by this afternoon.

Then tonight will be mild with a few clouds moving into the area with winds dying down as we fall to a low of 44 by tomorrow morning.

