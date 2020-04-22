Siouxland Forecast: April 22, 2020

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) is continuing to investigate an outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE that has a total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 stemmed from its employees.

The health department said there are an additional 56 COVID-19 tests pending in the health district and it's unknown at this time whether any of them are those of Tyson employees.