Siouxland Forecast: April 21, 2020

Good morning Siouxland!

We have another sunny and pleasant day ahead of us today with a breezy and warm day tomorrow and some rain chances at the end of this week.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 30s across Siouxland.

Winds are nice and light this morning mainly coming from the north between calm conditions and winds up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had pretty clear skies throughout the night and into this morning.

Here’s a look at your out the door forecast for today. Temperatures will gradually rise form the 30s now to the upper 60s by this afternoon with clear sunny skies all day.

Then tonight we will continue to see mostly clear and mild with winds increasing a bit up to 15 mph as we fall to a low of 48 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will see rain by the end of this week.