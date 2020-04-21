Siouxland Forecast: April 21, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It's been well over a month since visitors were allowed in Iowa senior living centers because of COVID-19. That's not stopping students from East High School from letting residents at one Siouxland home know they're not alone.

Student council members started by sending letters to residents at Bickford of Sioux City to create a pen pal relationship. Now, they're taking that relationship one step further. Each student drew pictures on their pals window, planted flowers and even played music of their choice.