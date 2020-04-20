Siouxland Forecast: April 20, 2020

Good morning Siouxland.

We may be starting off on the dreary side with cloudy skies and light rain, but don’t worry because today we are looking at a sunny day despite some strong winds. This week is going to be pleasant with highs in the 60s and 70s and a few rain chances mixed in.

Temperatures are currently in the 30s and 40s around Siouxland this morning.

Winds are on the light side right now from the south, southwest between 0 and 10 mph. Unfortunately we will see these winds pick up as we make our way through the day.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had cloudy skies and light showers throughout the night into this morning.

The out the door forecast shows that we will be on the sunny side today with temperatures jumping into the upper 60s and low 70s by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will continue to stay clear with winds calming back down as we fall to a low of 34.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 am to see when we could see those rain chances this week.