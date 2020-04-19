Siouxland Forecast: April 19, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Good afternoon Siouxland!

It’s been another beautiful spring day outside with plenty of sunshine.

We are still looking at a pleasant week ahead with highs in the 60s and 70s but a few rain chances coming our way as well.

Temperatures are not as warm as yesterday, however, they are still enjoyable in the mid to upper 50s across Siouxland.

It’s another breezy day out there again today with winds coming from the northwest between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly sunny with some clouds moving into the area mixed with the chance for some very light sprinkles across the Nebraska Siouxland areas and into the Iowa Siouxland areas.

Tonight, we are looking at some overnight showers for parts of Siouxland as we become mostly cloudy overnight and fall to a low of 40 by tomorrow morning.

