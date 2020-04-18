Siouxland Forecast: April 18, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland. What a beautiful spring day in Siouxland today with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

We are looking at a pleasant week ahead with highs in the 60s and 70s, and only a few slim rain chances.

Temperatures have jumped into the 70s this afternoon, as they are being reported in the mid to low 70s across the area.

Temperatures may be pleasant but winds aren’t so pleasant as they are coming from the west and southwest between 15 and 20 mph, with some areas towards our southeast seeing closer to 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had lots of sunshine throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

And tonight we will see a minor increase in cloud coverage as we become partly cloudy overnight, with winds dying down as we fall to a low of 39 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6 and 10 p.m. to see when we could see those slim rain chances this coming week.