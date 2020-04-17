Siouxland Forecast: April 17th, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Friday during her live press conference that due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic, all Iowa schools will remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Reynolds has retracted an earlier promise to reevaluate school closing in May that and said due to the current conditions in Iowa and concerns, it's best that Iowa schools remain closed for the rest of this school year.