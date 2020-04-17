Siouxland Forecast: April 17th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Today will be sunny with a high of 51. The winds will be from the northwest between 5 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight there will be a low of 33 with the winds coming out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow we will be seeing sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The winds will be out of the Southwest between 10 to 20 miles per hour. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs nearing 60 degrees. The warm up continues throughout all of next week reaching in the low to mid 70s by Thursday. As for precipitation next week, we could see a slight chance of rain showers between Wednesday and Thursday.