Siouxland Forecast: April 12, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening and Happy Easter Siouxland. I hope you all have been able to make the best of it given our situation today.

We still have a winter storm warning in effect in the area until 4 p.m. this afternoon and a winter weather advisory in effect until 7 p.m. this evening.

The good news is, we are looking at sunshine returning tomorrow but a cooler week ahead with highs in the 30s and 40s, and a pleasant weekend in the works.

Temperatures today are on the chilly side in the low 30s and upper 20s across Siouxland.

Winds are pretty strong today coming from the north between 20 and 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had quite a bit of snow prominent in the area since early this morning. Snow is likely to continue into the evening hours tonight before clearing out of the area.

Due to the snow and strong winds, we are seeing reduced visibility across Siouxland, with under a mile of clear visibility from Sioux City, north to Sheldon, and east to Storm Lake. With 5 miles and under towards southeastern Siouxland.

The good news is, tonight we are looking at clear skies and dry conditions. But the bad news is, it’s going to get cold out there as we fall to a low of 15 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see how much snow parts of Siouxland have gotten today and your full extended forecast.