Siouxland Forecast: April 11, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

It’s been a bit hazy out there today, with visibility being reduced to about 5 miles in Sioux City, and just under 10 miles of visibility as you head northeast. The haze in Siouxland is coming from the smoke of a large fire that broke out in Kansas.

We’re also looking at rain moving in overnight before the Easter winter storm moves in by tomorrow morning and a cooler week ahead with highs in the 30s and 40s.

With the Easter winter storm moving in, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, the pink areas on your screen, and a winter weather advisory, the blueish-purplish areas on your screen. They will go in effect early tomorrow morning and will be in effect until 1 am Monday morning.

Temperatures this afternoon are on the mild side as they are being reported in the 50s, with the southern Siouxland areas seeing low to mid 60s.

Winds are coming from the north, northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some light rain move through the area already this afternoon.

And tonight, we will continue to see light showers overnight with winds picking up from the northeast as we fall to a low of 33 by tomorrow morning.

