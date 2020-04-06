Siouxland Forecast: April 05, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland!

What a great afternoon out there with the sunshine and mild temperatures across Siouxland. I hope you’ve been able to get out there and enjoy the sunshine while maintaining social distancing because we have some clouds moving in tomorrow. But don’t worry, we are looking at a warm start to the week along with a dry weather pattern until rain returns for Easter next week.

Temperatures across the area are pleasant as they are in the 50s across the area.

Temperatures are pleasant today, but winds are a bit breezy coming from the southeast between 10 and 15 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few light showers in the Nebraska Siouxland areas between 1 and 2 p.m. this afternoon. Sioux City may have seen a few sprinkles as the showers dissipated.

It may be mostly sunny now, but as we move into the evening and overnight hours tonight we will see an increase in cloud coverage with winds dying down as we fall to a low of 43 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10:00 p.m. to see how warm we could get this week.