Siouxland Forecast: April 04, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

It’s been a pleasant spring day so far today with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow is looking to be another sunny day. We are also looking at a warm start to the week with highs in the 60s and 70s, but we do have a slim chance for some showers on Monday.

Temperatures right now aren’t the warmest, but with the sun shinning, those 40s across Siouxland are refreshing.

Not only do we have pleasant temperatures with the sunshine, we are also seeing light winds across the area from the east, southeast between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery confirms we have been mostly sunny throughout the morning and afternoon hours in Siouxland.

And tonight we will continue to see clear skies and light winds, but, it’s going to get cold out there as we fall to a low of 28 by tomorrow morning.

