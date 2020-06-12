Siouxland Forecast 6/12/2020

A clear evening is in the books tonight with calm winds and a low of 61°. Warming up tomorrow with a high reaching to 90° stronger SE winds will move in tomorrow ranging from 10-20 mph with gust possibly up to 30 mph. clouds move in over night on Saturday and the winds will only get stronger for Sunday with gusts reaching the 30 to 40 mph range with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 80’s.

After that expect warmer and dry weather to start of next week with temperatures in the 90’s for a few days. A cool down isn’t expected until later on with a slight chance of rain accompanying it.