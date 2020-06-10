Siouxland Forecast 6/10

We’re seeing much cooler temperatures today with a high of 74° and some strong winds coming from the NW at over 20 mph through most of Siouxland, with gusts possible to reach over 40 mph. A clear evening is in store tonight with a low of 53° and winds beginning to calm down from the west ranging from 5 to 10 mph. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures beginning to pick up into the mid 80’s and calmer winds from the NW again.

After that Siouxland is going to settle into a pattern of clear skies and plenty of sunshine for a few days with temperatures in the mid 80’s over the weekend. Clouds may begin to move in towards the end of the weekend with a possibility of some stronger winds attached to them.