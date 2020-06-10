Breaking News
2020 Iowa State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

 

Siouxland Forecast 6/10

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re seeing much cooler temperatures today with a high of 74° and some strong winds coming from the NW at over 20 mph through most of Siouxland, with gusts possible to reach over 40 mph. A clear evening is in store tonight with a low of 53° and winds beginning to calm down from the west ranging from 5 to 10 mph. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures beginning to pick up into the mid 80’s and calmer winds from the NW again.

After that Siouxland is going to settle into a pattern of clear skies and plenty of sunshine for a few days with temperatures in the mid 80’s over the weekend. Clouds may begin to move in towards the end of the weekend with a possibility of some stronger winds attached to them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories