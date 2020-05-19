Siouxland Forecast 05-18

Good evening Siouxland!

It’s been a cloud day across the area and we are looking at the rest of this week staying cloudy, warm, and humid, with highs in the 70s and 80s and chances for some pop up showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures this afternoon are slightly below average fir this time of the year as we are in the upper 50s and low 60s across the area.

We are also seeing yet another breezy day with winds from the northeast between 10 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen cloudy skies across Siouxland throughout the day today.

And tonight we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies as winds die down and we fall to a low of 50 by tomorrow morning.

