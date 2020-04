Tonight will be mostly clear and cool at 36. Winds will be light around 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be sunny and 66. Winds will also be light around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy with a low of 49. Winds will continue around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny and 74.

71 and partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers on Wednesday evening.

Mostly cloudy and 60 on Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers.

62 and mostly cloudy on Saturday.

64 and mostly sunny on Sunday.