Siouxland farmers react to new farm aid

IRETON, Iowa (KCAU) – Farmers around the nation are reacting to the new aid package released by the Trump administration last week.

It’s the second year the Trump administration is offering a large payout to America’s farmers to help offset the impact the ongoing trade war is having on the industry. But the White House recently released some new guidelines for this year’s payouts and some Siouxland farmers are on the fence about the program.

“They are taking the average of the whole county, and they just divvy that up so basically every farmer in the county will get the same amount,” said Chris Ten Napel, a farmer.

Chris Ten Napel has mixed fillings about the new farmer’s aid package, he says it won’t take into account how hard he works.

“Some farmers do a better job and they might have a better yield on their farm where this could actually be detrimental to them because the farmer next door might not do a good of a job but in the end, everybody is getting the same price,” said Ten Napel.

Farm Service Agencies said this year’s plan made sure to account for the farmers affected by flooding.

“The program this time here in 2019, it takes into account preventative plant acres and allows for payment on those acres as long as those acres were planted with cover crop by august one,” said Bobbie Kirz Wickham, with the USDA Farm Service Agency.

This year’s farm aid also includes a wider variety of crops than in the past, but the expansion of the aid is not necessarily welcome news for Siouxland farmers.

“Not a single farmer wants these aid packages. What we want is we want the farmer to be able to sell his products at a fair price the American farmer is probably the best in the world at doing livestock or crops,” said Ten Napel.

For now, Ten Napel says he is thankful for what his country has done for him so far.

“The farmer appreciates that Trump recognizes that there are some farmers struggling out here but if we can get some of his deals done with other countries I think everybody will be happy,” said Ten Napel.

The government has allocated $14.5 billion for all the farmers in the country in need of aid.