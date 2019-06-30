Siouxland farmers experience a delay in sweet corn crops

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU) July 4th is less than a week away and many Iowa farmers look forward to cashing in their locally grown produce at the Sioux city farmers market. It’s a good time to catch the holiday crowd. But this year is different for some local farmers who say they usually have more to give.
Aaron Mallett has been farming sweet corn for years. Mallet said this year’s historic flooding and overall wet spring has him behind on his harvest.
“It’s been a really cold wet spring so it took a lot longer to get to the stage it’s at. Usually, this time of year we’ve already had tassels and we like to try to get ears of corn by the fourth of July. We were at least a couple of weeks behind,” said Mallett.
Although the local produce may be delayed, farmers believe there will be plenty of sweet corn to go around by mid-July. Pretty soon, the delicious sweet corn we all love for barbecue fun will be back at our local markets and on the grill for summer celebrations.