Siouxland farmers experience a delay in sweet corn crops

Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr with your Evening Forecast.

Good evening Siouxland! It's been a very hot and sunny day today. With this I would like to point out that the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning along with a heat advisory. Both are in effect from now until 9:00 pm tonight. The excessive heat warning is located within the pink sections on your screen, while the heat advisory is located within the orange sections of your screen. Taking a look at our headlines here, you can see that tomorrow is going to be another hot and sunny day! But the good news is, a cold front will be moving through on Monday which will bring in a few showers and possible thunderstorms; as well as highs in the 80s! It's going to feel really nice next week compared to these last few days. Here is a look at that heat index for today through Wednesday. Today's real feel is about 114 degrees. Tomorrow will be a little cooler with a heat index of 106 degrees, and as you can see after the cold front passes through we will see heat indices fall into the 90s, 80s, and 70s by Wednesday. Temperatures right now across the area are pretty high, with 97 being reported in Sioux City and Le Mars, 93 in Wayne and Maurice, and 94 out in Cherokee. It's a hot one out there today Siouxland. Winds are a little breezy coming from the southeast between 10 and 15 mph, with wind speeds of 12 mph in Sioux City, a little stronger in Le Mars at 14 mph, and a little stronger than that in Maurice at 15 mph. This breeze will definitely help out there today. Taking a look at the satellite and radar, you can see that it is very quiet today. Just lots of sunshine and little to no clouds leading to this hot and humid weather. And tonight we will cool down to a comfortable low of 73, with clear skies and winds calming down a bit.